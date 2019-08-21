Nature is diverse in the environment, meaning the way it looks, its size and the habitat in which it survives and reproduces. For instance, the giraffe has a very long neck that enables it to eat tall vegetation, and a cat's eyes are like slits for seeing in bright and dim light.
If there is a change in the environment and a particular type of nature is not able to survive, it will likely evolve to adapt to the environment that is present. If the environment stays the same, then that species will continue and not become extinct.
Horses and dogs are a type of species that have evolved over time. The environment for horses was different than today. They were much smaller animals and thought to be the size of a large dog but because of the changes in their habitat, the horse began relying upon a different type of food. With forests shrinking and grasslands thriving, the horse became taller in order to navigate tall grasses and run from predators. The size was not the only change - horses' eyes became more pronounced and their teeth changed to be able to eat more vegetation.
A dog's paw has an extra claw called the "dew" which is the dog's thumb. Some argue that the claw has no purpose since the dog runs on its feet, but 40 million years ago the ancestor of today's dog was called a miacis or "a tree-climbing cat-like animal." The miacis became extinct and did not leave any descendants, but what evolved and became diversified were the canids family of dogs, jackals, wolves and foxes.
Man also has been changing. The appendix's sole purpose was to store microbes that aided in digesting plant matter but with changes in man's diet, the appendix is no longer needed. Man is quite capable of living and surviving in many different climates and regions of the world, however animals and plants are limited to their environments. Over centuries, man has made changes in his adaptability, whether it has been through medical or cosmetic procedures to environmental lifestyles. These changes can be seen in most cultures ranging from height, weight and the foot length.
Nature loves diversity but also unity - ants walking in formation, flocks of starlings, schools of fish - and through the process of unity, the job will get done. Ants are social insects and have an organized social life. They live in colonies and travel in large groups for long distances in search of food, but they can still return to the colony without getting lost by using scent to navigate their course. The scent is called pheromone, which keeps ants walking in a line as they follow the scent of the leader. To disrupt the trek, remove the scent and the ants will stop. If the ants appear to be wandering, then they are trying to pick up a scent that will direct them back to the colony.
Unity also can be seen in birds gathering in flocks, creating a dark mass of birds flying - murmurations. The starling is the most noted bird that does this type of pattern and when one changes direction, the other birds of the flock will change course simultaneously, no matter the size of the flock. One reason they do this is to protect themselves from a much larger bird predator. The flock may contain hundreds of birds with each moving according to the seventh closest flock mate, creating a twisting cloud with several masses moving in one direction and others moving at another direction.
Fish will exhibit schooling as a form of unity for protection from much larger predators, foraging and swimming more efficiently. Studies have shown that the "tetra" swims in schools, while blind cavefish do not. Cavefish lost their ability to school, which suggests that vision is important to schooling, and the behavior is more genetic-based and not learned.
Humans are very diverse social beings, however, with modern inventions, we are becoming less unified, closing ourselves off in a house with the windows closed tight, and curtains pulled to relax in the hum of air conditioning as we surf on an electronic device. Man's lack of unity could lead to a decline of social interaction as well as a breakdown of face-to-face accountability needed to balance behavior.
The Joe Ford Nature Center encourages unity through programs and events, with hands-on activities to build teamwork and social interaction. One is lonely, but two or more can create unity. Man may be the superior creature, but animals know and were designed to have unity in order to survive.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
