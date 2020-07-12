Neal and Paula Haas are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 9, 1960, at Hall Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. The ceremony was performed by Bro. W.O. Spencer.
Neal and Paula have three children, Sandy Duncan of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Ryan Haas of Bowling Green and Barry Haas of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan, Maddie, Carolina and Noah; and five great-grandchildren, Romey, Sutton, Hudson, Baylor and Haynes.
She is retired from working as a purchasing agent at Office Equipment, while he is retired from Alcoa. They attend Owensboro Christian Church.
Neal and Paula plan to celebrate with a family-only reception at their home in Owensboro.
