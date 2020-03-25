Owensboro couple Chris and Nikki Hall have tested negative for COVID-19.
The couple gained media attention in early March as passengers of the famed Grand Princess cruise ship docked under quarantine at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California.
On Tuesday, the Hall’s were notified by the U.S. State Department, via the Green River Area Health Department, that they had tested negative for the virus, but that their restrictions, including quarantine, were still in effect, said Chris Hall.
The couple began their journey aboard the Grand Princess on Feb. 21 and were, after being informed by the ship’s captain of a possible infection, placed into quarantine on March 4.
During the quarantine at the port, 21 cases had been confirmed as the process of sending the ship’s combined 3,500 passengers and crew to various quarantine sites began.
At 3:30 a.m. on Friday, the couple arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, an experience that would find the Halls, along with their fellow prisoners, treated more like “criminals,” a stark comparison to the treatment they received aboard the Grand Princess, Hall said.
Luckily, due to an order from Gov. Andy Beshear, the couple’s time at Dobbins was short-lived and they were able to return to the comfort of their own home on Sunday.
The Halls have been in quarantine since March 4 and have been in contact with the Green River Area Health Department that has provided them with guidance on the procedures that they need follow.
While they will remain in quarantine until late next week, the news of the test results came as a relief and they hope some of the restrictions will be more “relaxed,” Chris Hall said.
“When I say relaxed, we are just hoping to be able to hug our kids,” he said. “Our kids are happy to see us, but the little one is upset and really just wants to hug her parents. It is a relief. We do have to do our quarantine, but now we know we aren’t carrying.”
