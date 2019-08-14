• To nominate an Owensboro neighborhood alliance member or a neighborhood alliance that is worthy of recognition at the annual dinner, call 270-687-8557. You may also nominate individuals or organizations that have assisted neighborhood alliances.
The following are some of the issues Neighborhood Alliances may pursue:
Organizing a neighborhood cleanup
Hosting block parties
Developing ordinances that affect neighbors
Organizing Neighborhood Watch groups
Studying zoning issues
Improving parks facilities
Preserving neighborhood history
Providing feedback on city services
Neighborhood Alliance meeting schedule:
Apollo - 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Century Christian Church
Audubon-Bon Harbor - 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Audubon Elementary School (no meeting August)
Dogwood-Azalea - 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Edge Ice Center (no meeting August)
Dugan Best - 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Dugan Best Recreation Center
Hillcrest - Vacant (no meeting August)
Midtown East - Vacant (no meeting August)
Northwest - 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the H.L. Neblett Center
Old Owensboro - 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month Pleasant Valley Community Church (no meeting August)
Seven Hills - 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Trinity United Methodist Church
Shifley-York - 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Lewis Lane Baptist Church (no meeting August)
Southeast - 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Republic Bank (Frederica Street) (no meeting August)
Wesleyan-Shawnee - 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at KWC Winchester Center
For more information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8557, email carricoar@owensboro.org, or visit www.owensboro.org/page/neighborhood-alliances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.