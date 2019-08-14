Neighborhood Alliance

• To nominate an Owensboro neighborhood alliance member or a neighborhood alliance that is worthy of recognition at the annual dinner, call 270-687-8557. You may also nominate individuals or organizations that have assisted neighborhood alliances.

The following are some of the issues Neighborhood Alliances may pursue:

Organizing a neighborhood cleanup

Hosting block parties

Developing ordinances that affect neighbors

Organizing Neighborhood Watch groups

Studying zoning issues

Improving parks facilities

Preserving neighborhood history

Providing feedback on city services

Neighborhood Alliance meeting schedule:

Apollo - 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Century Christian Church

Audubon-Bon Harbor - 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Audubon Elementary School (no meeting August)

Dogwood-Azalea - 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Edge Ice Center (no meeting August)

Dugan Best - 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Dugan Best Recreation Center

Hillcrest - Vacant (no meeting August)

Midtown East - Vacant (no meeting August)

Northwest - 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the H.L. Neblett Center

Old Owensboro - 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month Pleasant Valley Community Church (no meeting August)

Seven Hills - 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Trinity United Methodist Church

Shifley-York - 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Lewis Lane Baptist Church (no meeting August)

Southeast - 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Republic Bank (Frederica Street) (no meeting August)

Wesleyan-Shawnee - 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at KWC Winchester Center

For more information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8557, email carricoar@owensboro.org, or visit www.owensboro.org/page/neighborhood-alliances.

