Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance program is beginning to see more individuals participating in the program, after efforts were made to raise its awareness throughout the city.
Established more than 20 years ago, Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance program is designed to foster community involvement in the city’s individual neighborhoods.
The COVID-19 pandemic and an aging demographic of volunteers have caused participation to decline, but program coordinator Adrienne Carrico said that is starting to change.
“We are seeing an increase,” she said. “The Apollo area Alliance, they recently appointed four or five new board members and they are now working with a full board, I think.”
Carrico said the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance has also been successful in bringing more volunteers into the fold after its board was down to just a few members for the past couple of years.
It is anticipated that four new board members will be appointed to that alliance board during an upcom- ing City Commission meeting.
Bryant Bell, chairman of the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance said Friday that he has planned a special meeting of the alliance at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn in an effort to generate some fresh ideas for the new year.
“I think every group, we need the young input,” he said. “Young people feel their voice is not being heard, and this is a great opportunity for a young person to say, ‘Hey, I can have a voice in this change’.”
Bell said he believes that some of the lack of interest in the Neighborhood Alliance program from the city’s younger residents is that perhaps they believe there is not that much left to work on. However, it is that fresh perspective that can lead to positive change.
“You take folks like myself, we have been there forever and we see the same things every day; we might overlook what other people might want,” Bell said.
Bell said he sees some of the most interest in the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance from people that have recently moved into the neighborhood.
“They are coming from the outside, and they see things that maybe they had in a neighborhood that they were in before from out of town and they say, ‘Hey I have this idea’,” he said.
For more information about Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance Program, visit https://owens boro.org/page/neighbor hood-alliances.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
