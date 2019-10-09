• The following is the City of Owensboro's Neighborhood Alliance meeting schedule:
Apollo -- 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Century Christian Church
Audubon-Bon Harbor -- 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Audubon Elementary School
Dogwood-Azalea -- 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Edge Ice Center
Dugan Best -- 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Dugan Best Recreation Center
Northwest -- 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the H.L. Neblett Center
Old Owensboro -- 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month Pleasant Valley Community Church
Seven Hills -- 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Trinity United Methodist Church
Shifley-York -- 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Lewis Lane Baptist Church
Wesleyan-Shawnee -- 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at KWC Winchester Center
For more information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8557, email carricoar@owensboro.org, or visit www.owensboro.org/page/neighborhood-alliances.
