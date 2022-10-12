The new Daviess County Middle School building is days away from having students in the halls for the 2022-23 school year.
The doors will open for the new school on Monday, a little over two months since being delayed for the start of the academic year. The project has taken five years to complete.
The district held a media day on Oct. 3, which included a tour of the school. DCPS Board of Education members, Superintendent Matt Robbins and other faculty and staff were also in attendance.
“It’s been five years in the making here and I’m incredibly excited,” Robbins said. “Today was a day that we’ve dreamed about, and obviously we have more to come. ... It’s a feeling of exhilaration “
Robbins said he’s excited for parents and students to see the building. Eighth grade students and their families will be able to tour the new building tonight, followed by seventh grade on Wednesday and sixth grade on Thursday.
This will be the last full week at the current DCMS building before fall break next week.
“Teachers have had an opportunity to get in the building, and on Sunday I was here and there were a few teachers setting up their classroom space,” Robbins said. “I know their goal is to get that done before fall break so they can enjoy their week. We’re in good shape to have students here.”
There are still things to be done in the building, but Robbins said all of the “significant stuff” such as HVAC, electrical and plumbing work have been finished.
“We still have some painting and probably some ceiling grids, but otherwise we’re in pretty good shape,” he said.
Key features include a courtyard and severe weather shelters, along with vaulted ceilings within the hallways to allow natural lighting in.
“The courtyard is probably the centerpiece that’s most noticeable,” Robbins said. “It kind of gives us this college campus feel to the building.”
Beginning in 2019, any new schools built in Kentucky are required to have a storm shelter as either a detached building or as safe rooms within the building with the purpose of combating high winds.
“This is the first middle school built within the state of Kentucky under the new law that requires storm shelters for all of the students,” Robbins said.
There is a shelter on each grade wing able to sustain up to 290 MPH winds.
DCMS Principal Kelly Skeens said “excitement” doesn’t begin to describe how she feels about the new school.
“It’s absolutely ready for the students, and we’re ready to show it off,” she said. “It exceeds anything I could have imagined. You just have to see it to appreciate how wonderful the building is.”
Todd Anderson, vice-chairman of the board of education, said he is excited that the time has come to open the doors to the new school.
“It has been a long time in the making, but something this size takes a long time to get done and get it right,” he said.
Board member Frank Riney said the district couldn’t have picked a better time to start construction.
“We got the best bids and even the people who have been involved with the construction have talked about how much money we’ve saved on this,” he said. “We sold the bonds on this during a time when they were at their lowest. It’s a situation where if we had waited even a year later, it would have been considerably more.”
Board member Tom Payne said he is elated to see the school.
“The most important part of it is not here yet and that is all the kids and staff,” he said. “It will be a glorious day.”
All board members said the school has exceeded their expectations.
