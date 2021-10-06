Good Shepherd Church is no more.
The church membership voted in early September to change the name to The Father’s House.
Michael Cisneros, lead pastor of The Father’s House, said he understands that Good Shepherd Church at 3031 Bittel Road was well established in the community, and changing the name wasn’t a move taken lightly or done without seeking God’s will first.
“…We’ve never done a billboard before, but we just might, because this is such a big change,” Cisneros said. “We want people to think, ‘Well, what is that?’ We don’t want them to think that’s Good Shepherd Church, and they just changed their name. I want them to think, ‘What is The Father’s House?’ I’ve never been there. The reality of it is they might have been to Good Shepherd, but I promise they’ve never been to The Father’s House.”
Good Shepherd Church was founded by the Rev. J. David Wells in 1974 as a prayer meeting inside a home on Frederica Street. The church thrived during the 1970s and 80s through the charismatic movement, and it became part of the Assemblies of God denomination.
In 1986, Good Shepherd Church began building its 1,500-seat auditorium for $1.5 million. The Daviess County PVA now assesses the property for $3.762 million.
Wells resigned as pastor in 2000, but since his departure, the church has gone through multiple pastors.
Cisneros, 32, has been the pastor for nearly three years, providing stability for the church’s leadership. He has a wife and four children.
“…I’ve had a lot of pastors and leaders tell me, ‘Hey, if you’re not willing to stay at that church and really invest your family and your life into that church, you don’t need to make these big changes. …Because it can really hurt a church coming in and changing everything about it and then leaving.’ That’s not our goal at all. Our goal is Owensboro is home; we love this city, and we want to see it transformed by the glory of God.”
Cisneros was born in Dallas, Texas, but his mother is an Owensboro native, and they eventually moved back when he was a child.
Although Cisneros was raised in church, he said he drifted away during his adolescent years, becoming addicted to drugs and even jailed numerous times.
“I knew Jesus at a young age, and I was very aware of the Gospel,” Cisneros said. “By the time I was 11 years old, I started getting away from church and venturing into drugs. I did that from the time I was 11 to about 24.”
Cisneros said he thought leaving Owensboro would be the cure for his troubled life.
“I’ve been in a lot trouble in this town — a lot of trouble with the law,” Cisneros said. “So I got out of town and tried to get my life together, and then I realized my biggest enemy was me. It wasn’t friends or the town I lived in or being around bad people.”
Cisneros said that it was in a Jacksonville, North Carolina, jail that his life changed in September of 2013.
“It was the sixteenth time that I had been arrested,” he said. “…No matter what I did I always ended up in jail … so I got saved in jail. I had a supernatural encounter with Jesus who took my addiction away after I prayed to give my life to Jesus. …I basically told God I would stop using drugs, stop selling drugs, and I would try to help people like me. But I didn’t think I would become a pastor. That didn’t even cross my mind.”
After leaving jail, Cisneros said he returned to Owensboro on a Friday, and on Sunday he started attending Good Shepherd Church.
Cisneros said he began serving in the church — first as a volunteer for a fall festival, then in the van ministry and eventually became a youth leader who turned into a youth pastor in 2015.
“My calling came right before I became youth pastor,” Cisneros said. “…It’s just what came out of me naturally. I just have such a natural love for the Word of God; I have such a love to teach the Word of God and disciple people.”
Cisneros said he started taking Bible classes and received credentials under the Assemblies of God.
Three years later, he was recommended to the church’s board to be considered as the next senior pastor.
And in November 2018, the church’s membership voted Cisneros as its senior pastor.
Cisneros began leading a church capable of holding 1,500 people but one that averaged 175 adults on Sunday.
Cisneros said he sought God’s guidance about the church’s future — whether to try to fill it or even sell the property.
“I felt the Lord clearly speak to me and say, ‘I want a healthy house,’ ” Cisneros said. “I believe what He meant by that was that He wanted a church that has true discipleship, that we have a strong emphasis on marriages,” Cisneros said. “…And that we’re big on growing and maturing in our faith. …Our motto is if we can’t be a healthy church of 200, then we don’t want a church of 300 or 500 if we can’t be healthy with what we have.”
Along with changing the name to The Father’s House, the church has been working on a new vision, mission and core values while also making some renovations to the inside.
Cisneros said he understands how his age, background and now changing the name of a longstanding church might raise eyebrows.
“…People who really understand the Bible and people who have a real relationship with Jesus, they don’t have a problem with it; they understand that this is what God does,” Cisneros said. “…I’ll be battling the religious spirit for the rest of my life.”
