StepStone Family & Youth Services, a new foster care agency in Daviess County, started recruiting local families in March — about the same time COVID-19 arrived.
The coronavirus created several barriers to those efforts, said Alora Gaskill, StepStone recruiter and trainer.
First of all, the agency has had a tough time vying for attention during a worldwide pandemic.
“It has been a challenge getting our name out in the community,” Gaskill said.
Also, the virus placed a lot of stress on households, such as job loss and emotional turmoil from isolation. Those types of situations make it difficult for families to commit to providing foster care.
Before the virus hit, she set a goal of recruiting 10 foster families during her first six months.
Gaskill has received quite a few inquiries; however, since March, she has certified two families. She hopes to find five to 10 more in the coming months.
Her recruiting area covers Daviess, Ohio, McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
Although the coronavirus may have slowed recruiting efforts, Gaskill believes the virus has increased the need for foster homes.
Reports show the rates of child abuse and neglect nationwide have increased since COVID-19 made its way to the U.S.
The virus put millions out of work. Children and parents struggled as they sequestered themselves in an effort to reduce the risk of becoming infected.
Another issue: Children have been isolated for months from outside caregivers, such as teachers and day care providers who tend to alert officials to potential cases of abuse and neglect.
“This is a very trying time for everybody,” Gaskill said. “But it is important to emphasize the need (for foster care) is still there.”
Since child-care centers reopened, Gaskill has seen an increase in referrals. She expects even more when schools resume classes this autumn.
The need tends to be greatest for sibling groups and teens, she said.
StepStone is a private agency that contracts with the commonwealth to provide foster care homes. The agency has offices in Louisville, Richmond, Bowling Green, Jackson and Benton.
StepStone expects to open an office on West Parrish Avenue in August.
Foster families receive a daily reimbursement rate that is paid monthly. The rate depends on the child’s needs.
“It more than covers the additional expenses for a child being in their home,” Gaskill said.
On average, families can expect the initial enrollment process, which includes background checks and training, to take between two and three months.
For more information or to fill out an inquiry form, call 270-846-2163 or go to StepStoneYouth.com.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones @messenger-inquirer.com
