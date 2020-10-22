Korbin Niehaus, the son of Todd and Kim Niehaus of Brentwood, Tennessee, and the grandson of Linda O’Bryan and Joe and Doris Niehaus of Owensboro, is an honor graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he majored in political science and global studies. He is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and is stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.
Korbin has served the last three years in Germany, and on Sept. 25, he was promoted to the rank of captain during a promotion ceremony. Captain Niehaus will be returning to the United States in late December and will be stationed in Washington, D.C.
While serving his country, Captain Niehaus is continuing his education by pursuing his master’s degree online with Harvard University.
