Owensboro Community & Technical College will be adding a new cohort to its associate degree in nursing program beginning January 2022 due to high regional demand.
The program is now accepting applications through Sept. 1. Only 50 students will be chosen for the upcoming class, based on a revised selective admissions process.
Stacy Edds-Ellis, OCTC dean of professional and technical studies, said this is the first time in several years OCTC is adding an additional cohort for the program.
“This decision is based on regional need and our capacity to place the students in clinical settings,” Edds-Ellis said.
The OCTC associate degree in nursing program prepares graduates to take the NCLEX-RN exam, which enables them to become a registered nurse. There are also options for students who are licensed practical nurses and are interested in pursuing the associate degree in nursing.
OCTC’s associate degree in nursing program is accredited by the National League of Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, and it is approved by the Kentucky Board of Nursing.
Dr. Lori Donahoo, OCTC nursing program coordinator, said the selection criteria for the program has been revised based on feedback from students, “so they can better understand the rankings and criteria.”
“We hope this will encourage some to reapply for this additional cohort,” she said.
The admissions procedure requires a nursing admissions committee review of the list of applicants, who are then ranked by points. Some of the admissions requirements include participating in a pre-admission conference, which is online, having an ACT composite score of 20 or above, and scoring a 58.7% or higher on the Test of Essential Academic Skills, among other things.
For more information about the program or how to register, visit https://owens boro.kctcs.edu/edu cation-training/pro gram-finder/nursing.aspx or call 270-852-8158, or email maurice.calhoun@kctcs.edu.
To apply for the nursing program contact Nancy Wilson, nursing student affairs specialist, by calling 270-685-4581, or email nancy.wilson@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
