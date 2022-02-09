No one is too old to take the general educational development (GED) test, said Lindsey Kafer, Owensboro Community & Technical College Workforce Solutions liaison.
Kafer said Kentucky has a minimum age of 19 to test, “with a few caveats.”
In 2012, the drop-out age for Kentucky students was raised from age 16 to 18, and at that time a greater emphasis was placed on high school graduation. The pathway for students to earn GEDs was also discontinued.
Later, a 2017 bill was passed into law that allowed students who are referred to as “state agency children,” or students who are minors in the custody of or supervision of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the opportunity to pursue GEDs, according to Owensboro Day Treatment Principal Jeremy Camron.
Owensboro Day Treatment is a facility in the area that supports state agency children.
Ged.com states that individuals who are 18 years old “and have officially withdrawn from school for at least 90 days as certified by a local district” may also be eligible to take the test.
GEDs are high school equivalency diplomas, so they may be used to apply to college or jobs in the same way a high school diploma can be used, the website said.
More than 98% of colleges and universities in the U.S. accept the GED, and many GED graduates go on to make $9,000 more per year than those without high school diplomas, it said.
While high school diplomas are “an ideal option,” the site said, the GED may be more realistic for some.
“Ultimately, both options are a great way to gain knowledge and life experience to open up new opportunities, including higher pay, continued education and career advancement,” it said.
Adult GED classes and tutoring are provided through OCTC SkillTrain, and opportunities for the test preparation are provided remotely and in-person, Kafer said.
“There are small-group and individualized options,” depending on the GED-seeker’s skill levels, interest and availability, she said.
With the orientation process is also available virtually, some pursuers of their GED may be able to complete the entire process remotely, she said.
In the 2021 school year, 128 adults in the OCTC four-county region — which includes Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties — earned their (GED) certificate. The process varies, depending on skill level.
“Some people finish their GED in a matter of days, and others work on it for years,” Kafer said. “The victory is often even sweeter for those who overcome many barriers to achieve their goal.”
She said OCTC has helped 19-year-olds who regret having dropped out of high school, as well as retired individuals who want the satisfaction of obtaining their GED, but have no vocational aspirations.
While students don’t have to study with SkillTrain to take the test at OCTC, the instruction provided through SkillTrain is available at no cost to students. In Kentucky, adults without a high school diploma or GED are eligible to take each section of the test at no cost.
The SkillTrain GED program is funded by the Kentucky Office of Adult Education, in addition to a small grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
