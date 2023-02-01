Owensboro Community and Technical College will host the 6th annual Girls Empowerment Trailblazer Dinner on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Blandford Lecture Hall located in the Humanities building at 4800 New Hartford Road.
Mike Rodgers, chief institutional officer at OCTC, said the event began as a way to reach out to young women in the community.
“We wanted to show them they could do and be anything they wanted,” he said. “Some may want to look into fields such as welding, electrical technology or automotive, and some may say it’s not a traditional path for them, but why can’t it be?”
Rodgers said OCTC wanted to brainstorm and come up with a way to break the stigma that there are certain things women can’t do.
“We started out just hosting a dinner for the young women in the community, but it’s grown so much to where we are now,” he said.
According to Rodgers, this is an event that the community has stepped in and supported wholeheartedly.
“It shows young women that they can be whatever they want to be no matter what they’ve been told before,” he said. “That can even start here at OCTC.”
Carey Portell, a Missouri cattle producer, will be this year’s keynote speaker. She has faced challenges after being in an accident involving an intoxicated driver.
“She brings a message that you can learn to believe in yourself, break through limitations and be inspired to thrive despite challenges,” Rodgers said.
Portell has been featured on the RFD-TV series “FarmHer,” which highlights women in agriculture.
When looking for a speaker for the event, Rodgers said the college looks at ones who the audience can relate to.
“We believe Carey can do that,” he said. “She is looking to bring a powerful message that women can use and reflect on.”
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a workshop geared toward high-school-aged students titled “Breaking through Limitations.” The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., which will include Portell’s presentation. All ages are invited for the dinner.
The event is free but seating is limited. To register for the event, visit 6thtrailblazerdinner.eventbrite.com or email Cadie Underwood at cadie.underwood@kctcs.edu. Register by Jan. 30 to receive a T-shirt.
The event is sponsored in part by Independence Bank, The Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation, the Hopkins County Business and Professional Women and the Kentucky Business and Professional Women’s Foundation.
