Owensboro Community & Technical College will be offering a new fiber optic systems course beginning in January 2021.
The course is introductory and will go over the theory of fiber optics, loss calculations, splices and connections. There is also a hands-on component that covers types of termination, loss measurement and fusion splicing, according to OCTC.
The course will be taught by Matt Monsour, assistant professor in the computer and information technologies program.
Monsour said this program is new to the area, but fiber optics have been around since the 1970s and now, with the advent of fiber in the home, “it’s getting to be a big deal.”
Fiber optics are thin strands of glass about the size of human hair, Monsour said.
“They transmit light and make up the vast majority of data transmitted for the internet,” he said. “There are also undersea cables that literally connect continents.”
He said the course will teach people the theory of how fiber optics work and the different lasers that send light down the fibers, as well as errors that can occur along the way.
No experience or prerequisites are needed, but knowledge of electronics and electricity is beneficial, according to OCTC.
The course will be offered from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan.12. It is a 16-week course, and there is a limit to 10 students due to equipment availability.
Students who pass the final exam with the appropriate score will become certified fiber optic technicians, Monsour said, which is an industry certification offered by the Fiber Optics Association.
Scott Williams, OCTC’s president, said he is happy the school is able to offer this program.
“We are excited to be able to offer this course in part at the request of our industry partners,” Williams said.
For questions related to the course itself, or the certification, contact Monsour at matt.monsour@kctcs.edu.
Interested students can apply at owensboro.kctcs.edu, or contact someone in the Start Center at octcs.startcenter@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4522.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
