Owensboro Dance Theatre is planning to move forward with its annual “Nutcracker” performance this year, though it won’t happen the first Saturday in December, as is tradition.
Wednesday night following Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions due to the high number of COVID-19 cases across the state, Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said the company will present German American Bank’s “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 19 and 20.
The original date for the show was Dec. 5-6.
Johnson said ODT is determined to have the show, and hopes the company is able to perform it this year. This will be the 28th year ODT will present the classic tale.
“We want to do this show,” she said. “We think it’s important, not only for our cast members and students, but also the community.”
The organization also has decided to cancel its annual Daddy/Daughter Dance that typically coincides with “The Nutcracker” show due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Daviess County. In place of the Daddy/Daughter Dance, there will instead be a 50/50 raffle.
Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director, said the Daddy/Daughter Dance has turned into a holiday tradition for lots of individuals, but with the number of positive coronavirus cases, ODT needed to make a decision that was safer for everyone.
The dance has become one of the biggest fundraisers for ODT, Royal said, which is why the 50/50 cash raffle came to fruition in place of it. It also is a chance to give back to the community.
“The raffle is open to the public,” Royal said. “We have 48 company members and apprentice company members, who are all required to sell 25 tickets each at $10 a piece for the raffle. So there’s a chance someone could make quite a bit of money.”
Raffle ticket sales will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Nov. 29. Those interested in participating will need to go in person to the ODT home studio, Johnson’s Dance Studio, at 2705 Breckenridge St., in order to purchase tickets. The drawing for the raffle will be held at noon on Dec. 12 at Smothers Park. It also will be streamed live on Facebook for those who are unable to attend, and those who participate do not have to be present to win.
“It’s exciting,” Royal said about the company’s first-ever 50/50 cash raffle. “I hope it does well for us, and whoever wins. We are calling it the Oh Christmas Spree.”
Mary Ann Steele, ODT executive director, said it hurt the company to “lose another major annual fundraiser” by having to cancel the dance.
“But we are incredibly grateful for our ODT Alliance and their innovative thinking to come up with a pandemic-proof fundraiser that everyone is excited about,” Steele said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
