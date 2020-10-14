As COVID-19 cases surge in Daviess County, officials urge citizens to follow the “proven protocols.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton, and Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne met Oct. 6 via Zoom to discuss the consistent rise in cases of COVID-19 and field community questions, Mattingly said.
“We had excellent participation from those that tuned in to the update via Facebook,” he said. “Overall, we received a lot of constructive questions from the community regarding the virus and where we are as a county.”
In reality, Daviess County is reaching a “critical point,” especially given that reported cases are not the result of one group but across the board, Horton said.
“It isn’t a single area like an employer or long-term care facility that is causing the spike in Daviess County. Through our contact tracing, we are finding that it is spread across the board through individuals that have reported being at barbecues, weddings, social outings, vacations or other such gatherings. There is not one single source and how we are choosing to interact is a widespread issue.”
Last week, there were 23 people hospitalized at Owensboro Health, with nine being housed in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators, DuFrayne said.
“One thing that we have noticed through our work with Clay (Horton) is a spike after holidays,” he said. “We had Memorial Day and three weeks later, numbers go up. We faced Labor Day and now we are seeing numbers go up and now we have fall break. We are seeing people that have been exposed to family members and friends during gatherings or they have been around someone that is asymptomatic, and two weeks later they are in the hospital.”
For now, the uptick is something that OH can handle, DuFrayne said.
“We are doing just fine with 23 in the hospital,” he said. “We have a whole section of the ICU dedicated to COVID-19 and we have an additional floor set aside to work with COVID patients. As that population increases, we will move to the next floor — we have those plans in place. We are doing well with personal protective equipment with no shortage on the horizon. The big concern right now is what is happening in our community.”
Given the widespread cause of cases, it has become evident that some people in the community are not washing their hands regularly, wearing face masks or practicing social distancing, he said.
“If we don’t wear our masks or socially distance, these things will happen,” he said. “We need to take masks seriously. It isn’t infringing on anyone’s rights — these steps are to protect each other. The bottom line is if we don’t follow these proven protocols we will continue to see increases. In the Midwest, we have seen tremendous increases with 10 to 12 states reporting 10 to 15%. In Kentucky, we are at 5%, but we are seeing a real and alarming surge. Wearing your mask under your nose isn’t going to cut it, either. If you don’t do it properly, then it is of no benefit to you or those around you.”
The meeting also focused on the immense undertaking of the health department’s contract tracing, following up on complaints against businesses that are not enforcing masks, testing and enforcement.
“As a community, we have to commit to this and be involved in the enforcement,” Horton said. “I’m not advocating for a citizen’s arrest or anything like that. I am saying if you own a business or are in charge of an organization, stand up and be a leader and insist that people wear masks and use common sense to operate in this environment. For consumers, enforce with your dollars. Don’t do business with a business not enforcing a mask mandate.”
Testing also arose as a concern among the community, with both Horton and DuFrayne assuring the community that tests are available with new and quicker forms on the horizon, Horton said.
“The health department does community-wide testing on Wednesdays for anyone wishing to receive one,” he said. “We get those results within 24 to 48 hours. If you know you have been exposed and have symptoms, there are various providers, from urgent cares to private doctors to Owensboro Health, that can facilitate testing. No one is turned away. If you need a test, you can get one.”
While Owensboro and Daviess County are in good standing in terms of preparation and services, the most important line of defense is common sense, especially as the holidays get closer, Mattingly said.
“Many have asked questions about Halloween,” he said. “That is left up to the common sense of the adults. If you are giving candy, find ways to limit exposure through setting out candy, having tables, etc. If you do go out, keep it to your household members. It will take following these protocols and making the right decisions in terms of masks and social distancing that will help us keep our numbers in check.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
