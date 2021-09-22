Owensboro Health is collaborating with Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital to bring advanced congenital heart care to town as part of its Joint Heart Program.
And the Owensboro Health/University of Louisville Family Medicine Residency program has accepted six members for its second class, studying, training and caring for patients at our facilities.
They arrived for orientation in late June.
Three cardiologists — Dr. Bradley Keller, who specializes in pediatric and adult congenital heart disease; Dr. Craig Alexander, who specializes in pediatric and adult congenital heart disease, pregnancy complicated by heart disease; and Dr. Shaun Mohan, who specializes in pediatric cardiology and pediatric electrophysiology — are now accepting referrals for diagnosis and treatment of a full range of heart conditions for children, teens and adults born with heart defects, Owensboro Health said.
They are now seeing patients at the Owensboro Health Pleasant Valley Medical Office Building, which is attached to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, on Wednesdays.
Services offered include new patient and follow-up appointments, syncope evaluation and management, pediatric preventive cardiology, adult congenital heart care and cardiac care for pregnant women.
The site will also offer in-office testing such as EKGs, echocardiograms, 24-hour Holter and 14-day event monitors and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitors.
“Owensboro Health is proud to bring world-renowned heart care to children and adults in our community,” said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer, in a news release. “Our work with Cincinnati Children’s will be another strong partnership, similar to what we have with UK HealthCare and UofL Health, all of which elevate the level of care available locally.”
Dr. Bradley Keller, medical director of Candid Cincinnati Children’s Greater Louisville and Western Kentucky heart practice, said, “Cincinnati Children’s is committed to expanding services to the communities that request our care. We’re excited to bring pediatric and adult congenital heart care to Owensboro and the surrounding communities, in collaboration with Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Owensboro Health, so that patients and families can access world-class care closer to home.”
Michelle Hayden, medical education coordinator, said of the new Family Medicine Residency class, “I am very excited to have these new physicians begin their three-year residency with us. They are all going to be fantastic providers, and I can’t wait to see them thrive through their training process.”
The six new residents are Eric R. Carlson, DO, Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Kirsi N. Kuiper, MD, University of Louisville School of Medicine; Parul Pahal, MD, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, India; Zachary Panzarella, DO, University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine; Libby K. Sisson, MD. Indiana University School of Medicine, and Erin S. Webb, DO, Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The residency program began in 2020 as a partnership with the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
A news release said, “The presence of these six individuals, who join last year’s class of seven residents, is important not only to Owensboro Health, but to the community-at-large. The health system’s service area currently faces a shortage of primary care providers, and welcoming these resident physicians allows Owensboro Health to help meet that need.”
The hospital said, “According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, 39% of medical residents remain within 25 miles of their residency program when they set up their practices.”
“The vision for this program is to bring outstanding physicians to this region and give them the right foundation to start their healthcare careers,” DuFrayne said. “With the continued success of this residency program, we are in excellent position to deliver on that vision and improve healthcare in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
