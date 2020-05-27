Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s call center answered nearly 6,000 extra calls in March due to COVID-19.
The center handles calls made to the OH COVID-19 hotline, along with providing the hospital’s answering, triage and transfer services. OH officials added virus hotline duties to the mix on March 11.
Triage nurses answered coronavirus hotline calls to determine whether residents needed testing and medical care or if they could care for themselves at home. In the early days of the coronavirus, tests were scarce, and physicians’ time was closely guarded in the event a huge spike in cases would overwhelm the health-care system.
Call volumes have dropped since March; however, on May 18, the center fielded 960 inquiries. Before the coronavirus, the average was between 650 and 750 calls per day, said Lollie Alvey, manager of the hospital’s call enter and communications department.
“It varies with whatever is going on in the media,” Alvey said.
Alvey estimates about 75% of the center’s calls continue to be virus-related.
The center recently received guidance for staff who may answer questions regarding the new pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a coronavirus-related illness. Starting last week, four children in Kentucky have been diagnosed with PMIS, which can be serious.
All four were hospitalized. One of them was placed on a ventilator for days. On Monday, that child was no longer intubated but remained in ICU.
To date, very few calls have been received about PMIS, Alvey said.
Lisa Shears, OHRH director of case management and the call center, said the OH COVID-19 hotline will remain intact indefinitely. With the state’s economy reopening, the hotline may be needed if coronavirus cases spike again.
“We know a little more than we did before,” Shears said. “We would be able to handle it.”
COVID-19 calls pushed volumes so high in March and April two extra employees were needed per shift, not counting managers who also stepped in to man phone lines.
Once coronavirus testing became more accessible and the public became more educated about the virus, calls started to drop off, Alvey said.
When the OH COVID-19 hotline first opened, it received calls from a large geographic area, including the states of Indiana and Ohio. The 877-number generated calls from Ohio because of the “OH” in the hotline’s name.
Now, calls come mainly from Daviess County and neighboring counties.
“I’ve been very proud of the staff at the call center,” Alvey said. “They’ve worked extra shifts and extra days to be here for the community.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
