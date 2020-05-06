When it comes to reopening services at Owensboro Health, perhaps the greatest challenge is conquering patient and team member anxiety about making a trip to the hospital or doctor’s office, one OH official said.
“Their safety is our top priority, and we want them to know that we are taking all possible precautions to keep them safe,” said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer.
On April 27, the health system entered Phase I of its reopening. It resumed diagnostic radiology and laboratory services, as well as pre-anesthesia testing services and non-emergency and ambulatory visits.
State officials asked health care providers to lead the way in reopening Kentucky’s overall economy and become pioneers of the “new normal.”
If all goes as planned with OH’s phased-in timeline, it may be the end of June before the health system returns to its full operating capacity, DuFrayne said. The health system’s ability to do that hinges, in part, on a low to manageable amount of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, so it’s important to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work initiatives.
“As businesses start to reopen and we begin moving to this new normal, we must continue to follow the guidelines to prevent spreading coronavirus,” DuFrayne said. “Maintaining physical distance, hand washing and wearing a mask when we go out will be vital to preventing a spike of cases in the future. We need the whole community to participate because we are likely still a year away from a vaccine.”
To protect patients and team members during the worldwide pandemic, OH has added plexiglass barriers and changed its registration procedure.
Also, parking lots have become waiting rooms.
When patients arrive, they call from their cars to register. When their provider and room become available, patients receive a call from OH staff members, telling patients to come into the office. This procedure eliminates crowding.
Once inside, physical distancing is observed, DuFrayne said. Everyone, including visitors, must wear a face covering regardless of symptoms.
All facilities test patients prior to undergoing a procedure or surgery. OH will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by screening everyone for fever and COVID-19 symptoms before they enter any facility.
During Phase I, telehealth remains the preferred method for office visits, DuFrayne said.
OH performed nearly 16,000 telehealth visits between March 19 and April 29, he said. Feedback from patients and providers has been positive.
When the health system returns to full operation, DuFrayne expects telehealth visits to drop by 50% to 75%.
The pandemic has given OH officials many opportunities to re-evaluate the way they provide services. “Many of these initiatives, like telehealth and drive-thru services, are having a positive impact on our patients, and I would expect for some of them to become long-term solutions,” DuFrayne said.
OH’s timeline for restoring services:
- Phase I — On April 27, the health system resumed diagnostic radiology and laboratory services,
- as well as non-emergent and ambulatory visits. Pre-anesthesia testing services also started in preparation for surgery resuming.
- Phase II — Beginning May 11, the health system expects to resume outpatient and ambulatory procedures and surgery, contingent on testing ability, personal protective equipment levels and the availability of beds for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients. All patients will be tested before procedures or surgery.
- Phase III — Beginning May 25 — if Phases I and II prove successful and there is a manageable amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations — OH expects to resume inpatient procedures at the discretion of the COVID-19 Steering Committee.
- Phase IV — Sometime in June, if previous phases have gone well, OH expects resume inpatient procedures at pre-COVID-19 isolation levels.
