Owensboro Health opened a local drive-thru lab Monday to serve people who need blood work but want to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.
In Owensboro, the drive-up lab is at The Springs Building A, 2200 E. Parrish Ave.
For regular lab work, no appointment is needed. However, patients should bring valid lab service orders from their medical providers.
Hours of service are:
• Mondays and Thursdays — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays — noon to 6 p.m.
• Saturday — 8 a.m. to Noon
• Sunday — Closed
The drive-thru lab is a result of innovative discussions and outside-the-box thinking at the health system, said Eric Bailey, OH director of laboratory services.
“We have had patients take advantage of this service every day so far,” Bailey said. “We anticipate volumes will increase as local providers and the public learn of its availability.”
Signs in front of The Springs Building A will direct patients to the right area. Employees sit inside a glass foyer, where they can see vehicles approach.
“Patients are to stay in their vehicles, and our staff will approach the vehicle to address their needs,” Bailey said.
OH employees collect blood samples curbside.
Currently, the new program does not take urine and stool samples onsite; however, patients receive cups to take home. They can return later with their samples.
The oncology lab and coagulation clinic operate out of the same location as the drive-thru lab service; however, patients must ask their medical providers to arrange appointments for the new curbside service.
In Muhlenberg County, OH officials are working to open a drive-thru lab at the OH Healthplex in Powderly.
The health system also offers the same service in Madisonville.
Drive-thru labs offer patients another option for lab work during a time state officials ask residents to observe social distancing and “stay healthy at home.”
“(OH Regional Hospital) also understood we needed to increase the public’s access to health-care services as many in our community had concerns about coming to the hospital for routine lab work,” Bailey said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.