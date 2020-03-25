Owensboro Health officials now have two drive-up sites in Owensboro for coronavirus testing and are establishing a drive-up site in Muhlenberg County.
To date, the health system has taken 19 specimens, up 10 from Tuesday’s total.
Results from three tests are back, and they are negative, said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer.
No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the region.
During a Daviess County press conference in the Fiscal Court chamber Tuesday afternoon, DuFrayne declined to disclose where those drive-up test sites are located.
“We are trying to prevent just anybody from driving up to the ... test site because it would overwhelm the system,” he said.
Instead, the health system wants people with symptoms to call the OH Coronavirus Hotline at 877-888-6647. Triage nurses answer those calls and determine through a series of questions if callers should be tested.
OH officials are asking the public not to come to OH Regional Hospital or OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital unless it can’t be avoided.
DuFrayne said the hospitals are reviewing scheduled surgeries to determine which ones can be delayed without harming the patient. For example, cataract and plastic surgeries can be postponed.
“You will see less surgery done at the hospital,” he said.
At a time when national health care experts are worried about the number of hospital beds available for potential coronavirus patients, postponing elective surgeries frees up space.
At Tuesday’s county press conference, DuFrayne talked about many OH policy changes to help prevent the spread of the virus, such as tighter visitor restrictions. Also, both OH hospitals have started screening visitors and taking temperatures with an infrared thermometer at entrances.
“If I can give the community one message, it is hand washing works,” DuFrayne said.
Also, he said, the coronavirus spreads through droplets from coughs and sneezes. Use respiratory precautions, such as coughing into a sleeve, and reduce contact with others.
The coronavirus spreads more easily than regular strains of flu, DuFrayne said, and there is no treatment for the coronavirus.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
