After seeing higher numbers of COVID-19 cases among non-English speaking residents, a group of local agencies partnered to provide language-specific information to immigrants and refugees, which helped reduce the spread of the virus among those populations.
Owensboro Health, Green River District Health Department, Catholic Charities, International Center of Kentucky and public schools collaborated in the mass communication effort that started in May. Their aim: break the language barrier and provide vital information.
The group teamed up to make signs and videos in various languages. OH Foundation donated the funds to buy two iPads for showing videos at apartment complexes where large numbers of refugees and immigrants live.
During visits to neighborhoods, the agencies handed out face masks and hand sanitizer as well.
The campaign proved successful, said Dr. Jim Tidwell, OH vice president of population health.
“We saw an immediate decrease in those numbers,” Tidwell said.
He also gave credit to regional meat-packing plants, which beefed up efforts to halt transmission of the virus in their facilities. Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Specialty Food Group employ a large number of immigrants and refugees.
Anna Allen, site director of the International Center of Kentucky, said turnout at neighborhood events has been good. Up to 70 people per apartment complex attended.
The group worked in tandem with public schools’ feeding programs to host events when meals were served to area children, increasing participation.
When immigrants come to COVID-19 communication events, Catholic Charities also provides information about its rental assistance program and other offerings for families who may have lost jobs due to the virus, Allen said.
“It was really a group effort of community partners coming together to deliver this information to the refugee and immigrant community,” she said. “It means a lot to me and refugees in the community.”
Tidwell said the communication campaign will continue as long as needed.
The initiative has given birth to the possibility of future health care collaborations, he said. For example, recently there was a discussion about using some of the same strategies to provide lung and colorectal cancer screenings to the Black community.
“The ability to make things happen is greatly expanded by having everyone together and working toward a common goal,” Tidwell said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
