Ohio County

• The Cowboy Fast Draw Club's Christmas Shoot begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the home range, 117 Madison St., Beaver Dam.
• The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club's annual Club Championship took place Nov. 16 in Beaver Dam. The following are the results:
Women's Division:
2019 Women's Club Champion -- Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden, from McHenry
Second place -- Ms. Cisco, aka Paula Sissel, from Shepherdsville
Third place -- Ladybug, aka Gabriella Casteel, from Horse Branch
Fourth place -- Rose, aka Hailee Brown, Beaver Dam
Men's Division:
2019 Men's Club Champion -- Shane, aka James Casteel, from Horse Branch
Second place -- Kid Cisco, aka Patrick Sissel, from Shepherdsville
Third place -- Bobtown Red, aka Robin Russel, from Russellville
Fourth place -- Appalachian Hillbilly, aka Roger Pierson, from Hopkinsville
Fifth place -- Green River, aka Nick Maiden, from McHenry
Sixth place -- Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, from McHenry
Seventh place -- Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, from Fordsville
Eighth place -- High Plains Drifter, aka Coy Tallman, from Hartford
Ninth place -- Rebel Bill, aka Dean Hedges, from Utica
10th place -- Dark Star, aka John Wells, from Hartford
Have you ever wondered how you would have fared in a gunfight in the Old West? Now you can find out in Cowboy Fast Draw. For more information, call Shane at 270-256-1215 or Wildfire at 270-256-3446 or go to www.cowboyfastdraw.com or www.bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m. The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians.
The annual Children's Christmas Party and Jam are Dec. 13 at the Rosine Barn. Doors open at 5 p.m. Christmas stories will be read starting at 6 p.m. and Santa will arrive around 6:45 p.m. There will be Christmas stories, Christmas carols, presents for kids and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.