• The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held their annual Christmas shoot Dec. 7 at their home range, 117 Madison St., in Beaver Dam.

The following are the results:

Women's Division:

Firth place - Outlaw Angel, aka Paula Tallman, of Hartford

Second place - WildFire, aka Pam Maiden, of McHenry

Third place - Snake Charmer, aka Dena Alphin, of Pocahontas, Arkansas

Fourth place - Ladybug, aka Gabriella Casteel, of Horse Branch

Fifth place - Rose, aka Hailee Brown, of Beaver Dam

Sixth place - No Tellin, aka Christy Wright, of Pocahontas

Men's Division:

First place - Appalachian Cowboy, aka Merritt Williams, of Caneyville

Second place - Bobtown Red, aka Robin Russell, of Russellville

Third place - Shane, aka James Casteel, of Horse Branch

Fourth place - Jackass Jiles, aka Jiles Wright, of Pocahontas, Arkansas

Fifth place - Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, of McHenry

Sixth place - Appalachian Hillbilly, aka Roger Pierson, of Hopkinsville

Seventh place - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, of McHenry

Eighth place - Diamondback Billy, aka James Alphin, of Pocahontas

Ninth place - Rebel Bill, aka Dean Hedges, of Utica

10th place - Donnie Reb, aka Donald Mullins, of Cecilia

11th place - Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, of Fordsville

12th place - Dark Star, aka John Wells, of Hartford

13th place - High Plains Drifter, aka Coy Tallman, of Hartford

14th place - Ricochet Rebon, aka Dalton Wright, of Pocahontas

Have you ever wondered how you would have fared in a gunfight in the Old West? For more information on Cowboy Fast Draw, contact Shane at 270-256-1215 or WildFire at 270-256-3446, or visit www.cowboyfastdraw.com or www.bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.