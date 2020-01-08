• The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held their annual Christmas shoot Dec. 7 at their home range, 117 Madison St., in Beaver Dam.
The following are the results:
Women's Division:
Firth place - Outlaw Angel, aka Paula Tallman, of Hartford
Second place - WildFire, aka Pam Maiden, of McHenry
Third place - Snake Charmer, aka Dena Alphin, of Pocahontas, Arkansas
Fourth place - Ladybug, aka Gabriella Casteel, of Horse Branch
Fifth place - Rose, aka Hailee Brown, of Beaver Dam
Sixth place - No Tellin, aka Christy Wright, of Pocahontas
Men's Division:
First place - Appalachian Cowboy, aka Merritt Williams, of Caneyville
Second place - Bobtown Red, aka Robin Russell, of Russellville
Third place - Shane, aka James Casteel, of Horse Branch
Fourth place - Jackass Jiles, aka Jiles Wright, of Pocahontas, Arkansas
Fifth place - Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, of McHenry
Sixth place - Appalachian Hillbilly, aka Roger Pierson, of Hopkinsville
Seventh place - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, of McHenry
Eighth place - Diamondback Billy, aka James Alphin, of Pocahontas
Ninth place - Rebel Bill, aka Dean Hedges, of Utica
10th place - Donnie Reb, aka Donald Mullins, of Cecilia
11th place - Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, of Fordsville
12th place - Dark Star, aka John Wells, of Hartford
13th place - High Plains Drifter, aka Coy Tallman, of Hartford
14th place - Ricochet Rebon, aka Dalton Wright, of Pocahontas
Have you ever wondered how you would have fared in a gunfight in the Old West? For more information on Cowboy Fast Draw, contact Shane at 270-256-1215 or WildFire at 270-256-3446, or visit www.cowboyfastdraw.com or www.bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.