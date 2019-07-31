• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Seven members of the Bluegrass Fast Draw Club traveled to Amelia Court House, Virginia, to compete in the 2019 Virginia State Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw.
Green River, aka Nick Maiden, of McHenry, won the men's division championship shooting a long gun. He is only the second competitor to win a CFDA championship with a 7 1/2" gun. He also won the 2019 Virginia state shootist championship and won best-dressed couple with his wife, Wildfire.
Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden, of McHenry, came in second in the Ladies Traditional category and placed fourth in the main match.
Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, of McHenry, came in second in the Shoot for the Stars Charity Shoot and third place in the Billy the Kid category and third place in the youth main match.
Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, of Fordsville, placed first in the Golden Gun category and 15th in the main match.
Appalachian Hilly Billy, aka Roger Pierson, of Hopkinsville, placed third in the Resurrection match and 18th in the main match.
Rebel Bill, aka Dean Hedges, of Utica, placed 29th in the main match.
Sam Bass, aka Dennis Bartley, of Owensboro, placed 33rd in the main match.
