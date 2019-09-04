The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held their monthly competition July 27 at their home range, 117 Madison St., Beaver Dam.
Sixteen competitors tried their hand at fast draw.
Ladies Division Top 3
First - Wildfire, aka Pamala Maiden, McHenry
Second - Ms. Cisco, aka Paula Sissel, Shepherdsville
Third - Ladybug, aka Gabriella Casteel, Horse Branch
Men's Division Top 7
First - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, McHenry
Second - Pat Sissel, aka Kid Cisco, Shepherdsville
Third - Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, Fordsville
Fourth - Bobtown Red, aka Robin Russell, Russellville (not pictured)
Fifth - Shane, aka James Casteel, Horse Branch
Sixth - High Plains Drifter, aka Coy Tallman, Hartford
Seventh - Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, McHenry
The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club is the only Cowboy Fast Draw Club in the state of Kentucky.
For more information, call Shane at 270-256-1215 or Wildfire at 270-256-3446 or go to www.cowboyfastdraw.com, www.bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com or facebook/bluegrassfastdraw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.