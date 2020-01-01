• The following is a listing of the January Calendar of Events for the Ohio County Park:
Thursday - Country Beavers Band, building 1
Saturday/Sunday - Owensboro/Ohio County Beagles, building 3
Jan. 11 - Rick Huff & Friends, building 1
Jan. 25 - Ron Kirby/Auction, building 1; Rick Huff & Friends, building 1
The park is located on Kentucky 69 North in Hartford. The trap shoot starts at 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Trap Range. For more information, call 270-298-4466.
