• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• The Bluegrass Fast Draw club held their June competition on June 27 at their new home range at 117 Madison St. in Beaver Dam. There were 14 competitors who showed up to try their hand at Cowboy Fast Draw. The following are the results:
Ladies Division
First - Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden, McHenry
Second - Ladybug, aka Gabby Casteel, Caneyville
Third - Slow Draw Lou, aka Donna Stevens, Owensboro
Fourth - Outlaw Angel, aka Paula Tallman, Hartford
Men's Division
First - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, McHenry
Second - Bobtown Red, aka Robin Russell, Russellville
Third - Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, Fordsville
Fourth - Shane, aka James Casteel, Horse Branch
Fifth - Appalachian Hillbilly, aka Roger Pierson, Hopkinsville
Sixth - Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, McHenry
Seventh - Dark Star, aka John Wells, Hartford
Eighth - Rebel Bill, aka Dean Hedges, Utica
Ninth - Sam Bass, aka Dennis Bartley, Owensboro
10th - High Plains Drifter, aka Coy Tallman, Hartford
Have you ever wondered how you would have fared in a gunfight in the Old West? Now you can find out in the fastest timed sport in the world - Cowboy Fast Draw. For more information, call Shane at 270-256-1215 or Wildfire at 270-256-3446 or go to www.cowboyfastdraw.com or www.bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com or facebook/bluegrassfastdraw.
• The following are upcoming events at the Ohio County Park, 2300 Kentucky 69 N., Hartford:
Saturday - 7 p.m.; Back in Time dance, building 1
July 27 - 7 p.m.; dance, Rick Huff & Friends, building 1
The Trap Shoot is 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Trap Range.
• A back to school bash will be July 30 at the Ohio County North Park, 1884 Kentucky 54 W., Fordsville.
