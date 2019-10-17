• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.

• The sixth annual Showdown of the Bluegrass Kentucky State Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw was Sept. 5-8 at Fort Hartford.

Top 10 Women

First place - Calamity Pam, aka Pam Stuart, of Virginia

Second place - Traveler, aka Dee Gibbs, of Union, Missouri

Third place - Billie Sioux, aka Linda Duncan, of Amelia, Virginia

Fourth place - Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden, of McHenry

Fifth place - Cherokee's Lady, aka Becky Palmer, of Pocahontas, Arkansas

Sixth place - Outlaw Angel, aka Paula Tallman, of Hartford

Seventh place - Crazy Jane, aka Shaina Silcox, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Eighth place - Ms. Cisco, aka Paula Sissel, of Shepherdsville

Ninth place - Simply Sophisticated, aka Cheryl Watrous, of Claremore, Oklahoma

10th place - Lonestar Lil, aka Karen Wilson, of Victoria, Virginia

Top 15 Men

First place - Jackass Jiles, aka Jiles Wright, of Pocahontas, Arkansas

Second place - 2 Buck Chuck, aka Charles Boudreau, of St. Petersburg, Florida

Third place - Black Book, aka Curtis Book, of Largo, Florida

Fourth place - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, of McHenry

Fifth place - Trapper Dan, aka Danny Turner, of Gatewood, Missouri

Sixth place - Grim, aka Chris Duncan, of Amelia, Virginia

Seventh place - Jayhawker, aka Bob Arganbright, of Wood River, Illinois

Eighth place - Shenandoah, aka Kenneth Hurt, of Bedford, Virginia

Ninth place - Ghost, aka Austin Silcox, of Salpupa, Oklahoma

10th place - Arkansas Outlaw, aka Chad Stallings, of Corning, Arkansas

11th place - No Lead Ed, aka Ed Shepherd, of Bemus Point, New York

12th place - Cherokee John, aka John Palmer, of Pocahontas, Arkansas

13th place - Chance Ramsey, aka Art Schlandraff, of Thonotosassa, Florida

14th place - X, aka Cleven Silcox, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma

15th place - Big Ugly, aka Scott Malone, of Moneta, Virginia

Other winners:

Youth State Champion - Dustin Maiden, aka Wild Horse, of McHenry

Youth Second Place - Ladybug, aka Gabby Casteel, of Horse Branch

Women's State Champion - Calamity Pam, aka Pam Stuart, of Virginia

Men's State Champion - Jackass Jiles, aka Jiles Wright, of Pocahontas, Arkansas

Junior State Champion - Ricochet Rebon, aka Dalton Wright, of Pocahontas

Spirit of the Game - Shane, aka James Casteel, of Horse Branch

Best Dressed Woman - Calamity Pam

Best Dressed Man - Gun Doc

Best Dressed Couple - Sassy Pants and Jesse James

Women's Resident State Champion - Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden

Men's Resident State Champion - Green River, James Casteel

Women's Fastest Time - Billie Sioux at 0.425

Men's Fastest Time - High Plains Drifter at 0.297

