• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• The sixth annual Showdown of the Bluegrass Kentucky State Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw was Sept. 5-8 at Fort Hartford.
Top 10 Women
First place - Calamity Pam, aka Pam Stuart, of Virginia
Second place - Traveler, aka Dee Gibbs, of Union, Missouri
Third place - Billie Sioux, aka Linda Duncan, of Amelia, Virginia
Fourth place - Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden, of McHenry
Fifth place - Cherokee's Lady, aka Becky Palmer, of Pocahontas, Arkansas
Sixth place - Outlaw Angel, aka Paula Tallman, of Hartford
Seventh place - Crazy Jane, aka Shaina Silcox, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma
Eighth place - Ms. Cisco, aka Paula Sissel, of Shepherdsville
Ninth place - Simply Sophisticated, aka Cheryl Watrous, of Claremore, Oklahoma
10th place - Lonestar Lil, aka Karen Wilson, of Victoria, Virginia
Top 15 Men
First place - Jackass Jiles, aka Jiles Wright, of Pocahontas, Arkansas
Second place - 2 Buck Chuck, aka Charles Boudreau, of St. Petersburg, Florida
Third place - Black Book, aka Curtis Book, of Largo, Florida
Fourth place - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, of McHenry
Fifth place - Trapper Dan, aka Danny Turner, of Gatewood, Missouri
Sixth place - Grim, aka Chris Duncan, of Amelia, Virginia
Seventh place - Jayhawker, aka Bob Arganbright, of Wood River, Illinois
Eighth place - Shenandoah, aka Kenneth Hurt, of Bedford, Virginia
Ninth place - Ghost, aka Austin Silcox, of Salpupa, Oklahoma
10th place - Arkansas Outlaw, aka Chad Stallings, of Corning, Arkansas
11th place - No Lead Ed, aka Ed Shepherd, of Bemus Point, New York
12th place - Cherokee John, aka John Palmer, of Pocahontas, Arkansas
13th place - Chance Ramsey, aka Art Schlandraff, of Thonotosassa, Florida
14th place - X, aka Cleven Silcox, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma
15th place - Big Ugly, aka Scott Malone, of Moneta, Virginia
Other winners:
Youth State Champion - Dustin Maiden, aka Wild Horse, of McHenry
Youth Second Place - Ladybug, aka Gabby Casteel, of Horse Branch
Women's State Champion - Calamity Pam, aka Pam Stuart, of Virginia
Men's State Champion - Jackass Jiles, aka Jiles Wright, of Pocahontas, Arkansas
Junior State Champion - Ricochet Rebon, aka Dalton Wright, of Pocahontas
Spirit of the Game - Shane, aka James Casteel, of Horse Branch
Best Dressed Woman - Calamity Pam
Best Dressed Man - Gun Doc
Best Dressed Couple - Sassy Pants and Jesse James
Women's Resident State Champion - Wildfire, aka Pam Maiden
Men's Resident State Champion - Green River, James Casteel
Women's Fastest Time - Billie Sioux at 0.425
Men's Fastest Time - High Plains Drifter at 0.297
