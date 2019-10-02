• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held their August competition Aug. 24 at the club's home range at 117 Madison St., Beaver Dam. The following are the results:
Women's division
First - Pam Maiden, aka Wildfire, of McHenry
Second - Outlaw Angel, aka Paula Tallman, of Hartford
Third - Rose, aka Hailee Brown, of Beaver Dam
The fastest shot for the women was fired by Wildfire at 0.686.
Men's Division
First - Shane, aka James Casteel, of Horse Branch
2nd - High Plains Drifter, aka Coy Tallman, of Hartford
3rd - Bobtown Red, aka Robin Russell, of Russellville
4th - Green River, aka Nick Maiden, of McHenry
5th - Dark Star, aka John Wells, of Hartford
6th - Appalachian Hillbilly, aka Roger Pierson, of Hopkinsville
7th - Johnny James, aka John Casteel, of Beaver Dam
8th - Kentucky Drifter, aka David Shreve, of Fordsville
9th - Rebel Bill, aka Dean Hedges, of Utica
10th - Sam Bass, aka Dennis Bartley, of Owensboro
11th - Wild Horse, aka Dustin Maiden, of McHenry
12th - Donnie Reb, aka Don Mullins, of Cecilia
The fastest shot for the men was fired by High Plains Drifter at 0.303.
The sport of cowboy fast draw is the fastest timed sport in the world. The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club is the only sanctioned cowboy fast draw club in the state of Kentucky. For more information, call Shane at 270-256-1215 or Wildfire at 270-256-3446 or go to www.cowboyfastdraw.com, www.bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com or www.facebook/bluegrassfastdraw.
