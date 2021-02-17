Owensboro High School sophomore Nicklus Stallings learns best when working with his hands, which is why he enjoys his carpentry class.
This is his first time taking the course, which meets at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s downtown campus. The class allows him to work with wood through completing projects, which he enjoys.
“Doing projects like this helps us to learn,” he said, adding that the class’s current fundraiser is a great example of that.
The OHS carpentry class is again creating items in class to sell to the community. Proceeds from the sales will go toward what carpentry teacher Gary Hanan called a “safety reward.”
This year, students are creating stove covers, also known as “noodle boards.” They are decorative boards that can be placed on stoves when they are not in use. The boards also have historically been used to knead dough or make homemade noodles, hence their name.
The boards are about 30 inches by 18 inches, and they come with handles on them for easy movement.
There are a few types of finishes that can be done to the boards, including whitewash and a traditional stain. There are also stenciling options, including “Home Sweet Home” and “Grateful Thankful Blessed,” or custom stenciling. A stenciled board is $35; without stenciling, they are $30.
Hanan said the safety reward is given to students for learning safety standards and maintaining them in class throughout the semester.
He said this year has been difficult, because virtual learning is not conducive for learning carpentry.
“We have struggled through virtual learning,” he said, adding that he has tried to give students assignments to work on at home that are pertinent to carpentry topics.
But nothing beats being in a wood shop, he said.
“Needless to say, we are happy we are in person and we are actually able to grip a hammer and some of the tools, and making the sawdust,” he said.
Anyone interested in purchasing a noodle board can contact Hanan at gary.hanan@owensboro.kyschools.us.
Once the order is complete, the finished noodle boards will be taken to the OHS office for buyers to pick them up there.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
