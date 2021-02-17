Nick Oller, former senior retail lender and corporate underwriter at Independence Bank, has been named Daviess County market president, succeeding Darrell Higginbotham, who recently retired after a 44-year career in banking.
Independence, now the city’s largest bank, reported $1.05 billion in deposits — 35.26% of the total deposits in Daviess County — on June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s latest summary of deposits report.
That was up from $831.1 million last year and $607.8 million in 2018.
Oller said, “Darrell was a tremendous mentor to me over the years. His guidance and actions are what inspired me to achieve my goals and to pursue an opportunity like the one that I have been given.”
He said, “My heart has always been one that enjoys helping others to accomplish their goals and to hold the position of Daviess County president is an honor that allows me to be part of a team that is truly revolutionary.”
Oller said, “This past year may have been full of obstacles, but our team sought out the opportunities and that exemplifies why we always say we have the very best people. I truly believe the best is yet to come.”
He went to work at Independence Bank in 2003 as a part-time teller while he was in college.
“From day one, Nick has always gone above and beyond no matter what role he served in,” Jacob Reid, the bank’s president, said in a news release. “He has tackled every project and responsibility during his time here with heart and never-ending enthusiasm.”
He said Oller “is the definition of leading by example, and I know that our entire team is excited to see him step into this new role. He has big shoes to fill, but I know without a doubt that he will meet and exceed those expectations, and leave his own legacy here at Independence Bank.”
Oller is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.
He has been actively involved in the Daviess County Public School System over the years, serving in various volunteer leadership capacities.
Oller has also served on the Junior Achievement board of directions and the Southern Little League board and was a member of Emerge Owensboro.
He and his wife, Kelly, have two children, Grant, 18 and Kaden, 14.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
