And another one bites the dust.
OMG!Con, one of Owensboro’s largest conventions, was set to bring nearly 4,000 fans of cosplay (costumed play), anime and video gaming to the Owensboro Convention Center on June 12-14.
Last year’s crowd was estimated at between 3,500 and 3,800.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
John Bowen, vice president of the group that stages the gathering, said in a video message that the event will return on June 11-13, 2011.
“It was not an easy decision for any of us,” he said. “But we want to make sure you have a convention for you to come back to. It would break our hearts for this convention to go away.”
He said organizers are already working with local hotels to get rooms blocked for next year.
The convention began in Paducah in 2006, and moved to Owensboro in 2014.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “It obviously hurts our numbers in the short term, but helps them in the long term.”
He said, “2021 should be a very good year for us. We’re hopeful and encouraged by Gov. (Andy) Beshear’s request for businesses to start making proposals for how to reopen safely. When we get the green light, we’re confident our venues, attractions and events will be ready to open safely and effectively.”
Kirk said, “The safety of our visitors is our top priority. We’re happy to know they are postponing and not canceling. We are encouraging and finding that most groups are following the reschedule and postpone model at this time, instead of canceling. In Owensboro, we’ve always had to work a little harder and a little smarter. We see this as a role we thrive in.”
Bowen said, “We know this whole pandemic is hard, and OMG!Con seems like just another victim. But as Gov. Andy Beshear keeps telling us, ‘We will get through. We will get through this together.” So stay safe. Keep washing those hands and practice your social distancing. We’ll see you soon.”
