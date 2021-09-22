Owensboro Municipal Utilities is offering its internet customers a deal — twice the speed for the same price.
That means customers who were paying $49.99 a month for 50 megabits per second are now getting 100 megabits per second for the same price.
The ones who were paying $69.99 for 100 megabits will now get 200 for the same price.
But, Christopher Poynter, director of telecommunications, told the City Utility Commission on Thursday that those paying $99.99 for 1 gigabit per second won’t get more speed.
That’s the maximum capacity that OMU currently has, he said.
Poynter said he’s excited to be able to offer that service for that price.
“It’s important for us to do this for customer retention and to stay competitive,” he told the commission.
There’s also a $49.99 fee for installation.
Poynter said OMU’s internet business has grown from 1,690 customers in August 2020 to 2,523 last month.
The service is only available in basically the southern half of the city now.
And so far, Poynter said, OMU’s internet is in about 20% of the homes in that area.
The utility is continuing to add homes in the southeastern part of the city this year to make the service available to 3,700 customers there by summer.
Then, it plans to add a section along the northwest part of Parrish Avenue where 3,550 potential customers live.
And then, OMU hopes to complete the project across the northern sections of the city, making the service available to another 4,600 homes.
The internet service is expected to have a net income of more than $1 million by fiscal 2027.
In other business, the utility commission approved charging employees 4% more for their health insurance in the coming year.
Members noted that there hasn’t been an increase in the past three years.
