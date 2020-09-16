OMU steadily upgrading city lights to LEDs

If north Frederica Street, from Ninth to Second streets, seems a little brighter at night, that’s the result of the new LED lights shining the way.
For nine years, Owensboro Municipal Utilities has gradually been upgrading the city’s street lights from mercury vapor and metal halide lights to LEDs.
“We began a pilot-type project back in 2011; we took some areas on Frederica Street, primarily in front of what was the old Texas Gas building … and we did some testing,” said Tim Lyons, OMU’s director of delivery. “LED was a new lighting form and we wanted to make sure it was holding up, properly designed and we weren’t having to perform a lot of maintenance.”
With LEDs, no longer are bulbs replaced but entire fixtures.
Lyons said the main drawback to LED street-light fixtures initially was the cost, which was between $500 to $600 per fixture. Since then, the price has dropped to $200.
“We took small steps and have progressively been installing them more and more as costs have come down,” Lyons said.
OMU has approximately 13,000 lights in its system and slightly fewer than 10,000 of them are street lights. The remaining are security lights that OMU customers have on their properties.
And compared to the old street lights, Lyons said the LEDs have a 10-year warranty and provide between a 75% to 80% reduction in energy.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s spokeswoman, said the LED street lights are being installed in any new neighborhoods such as Bluegrass Commons off Barron Drive.
“It’s a great, nice, bright light; they’re very effective,” Dixon said. “They certainly do the job of lighting an area and creating a sense of security.”
Along with energy efficiency, low maintenance and lighting ability, another reason OMU is making upgrades is because of its ongoing agreement with the city known as PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes).
Under the PILOT agreement, OMU provides free power to city-owned property such as buildings and street lights. The agreement also includes an annual cash dividend that will be more than $7.5 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Lyons said OMU and the city have been partnering on various LED lighting projects.
“We work with (the city) annually to try to identify areas to utilize these lights in replacing old lights and poles,” Lyons said.
Dixon said the upgrade to LEDs ultimately benefits OMU, the city and customers alike.
“If we’re able to do things more efficiently and have higher reliability, that’s better for us obviously; that saves costs for us, which is better for our customers. We’re a not-for-profit and we only pass through the costs. And obviously it also helps the city as well. So it’s kind of a win-win situation for everyone.”
So far, OMU has replaced about 50% of the city’s old street lights with LEDs.
Lyons said the goal is to upgrade 1,000 street lights per year with LEDs.
“So about 6,500 of the 13,000 have been replaced,” he said. “…With that math, within six to seven years, we’ll probably have all of our lights in the system on LED.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
