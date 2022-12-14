The sun broke through the clouds in eastern Daviess County a minute or two before 8 a.m. on Dec. 4, illuminating the twin towers at Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ abandoned Elmer Smith power plant on Kentucky 144.
It was as if it were saying goodbye to the towers, which had been part of the county’s skyline for more than three decades.
And then, a sharp blast broke the stillness of the Sunday morning.
And slowly, the towers began to tilt to the northwest.
Then, they began falling faster.
When they hit the ground, a shock wave was felt on the south side of Kentucky 144.
And on social media, someone in Lewisport, 20 miles away, said they felt the shock.
A thick brown dust cloud, as thick as heavy fog, began rising from the spot where the towers fell, drifting slowly to the west.
Thirty minutes later, it was still hovering around Pleasant Valley Road.
Tim Lyons, OMU’s general manager, called it a “sentimental day” and a “bittersweet day.”
The removal of the towers “changed the landscape and the skyline,” he said.
They were so tall they could be seen for miles away in Daviess County’s flat landscape.
And people traveling knew they were almost to Owensboro.
The tallest tower, which stood 650 feet tall, was started in 1971 — more than half a century ago.
If it were a building, it would have been 53 stories tall — the tallest building in the state.
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, said both towers were made of concrete with a brick core.
The tallest was built with 3,196 cubic yards of concrete.
Its base was 26 inches thick and it was nine inches across at the top.
It was supported by 380 reinforced pilings.
The shorter tower, which stood 419 feet tall, was built starting in 1992 by the Pullman Power Corporation.
Its base was 11 inches thick and it was 83/4 inches across at the top.
It was supported by 248 reinforced pilings.
The Elmer Smith plant, which opened in 1964, was closed on May 29, 2020, when OMU began buying power from Big Rivers Electric Corp.
Controlled Demolition Incorporated was in charge of the implosion.
National Salvage and Service Corporation has begun dismantling the power station.
Dixon said the buildings are scheduled to be gone by summer.
Traffic was blocked on Kentucky 144 from 7:45 a.m. to a few minutes after 8 for safety.
Originally, OMU had said the towers couldn’t be imploded and would have to be dismantled.
But Lyons said OMU’s insurance carrier had approved the implosion.
People parked in businesses’ parking lots along Kentucky 144 and Reid’s Orchard invited people to watch the implosion from its field.
Dixon said many children through the years had thought that the towers made clouds.
Some thought that they belched smoke, but it was really steam.
This was the second demolition of towers at power plants in the region this year.
On March 23, Big Rivers Electric Corp. imploded four towers at its Kenneth C. Coleman Station in Hancock County.
A video of Sunday’s implosion can be seen at https://omu.org/2022/12/04/elmer-smith-station-stacks-are-felled/
