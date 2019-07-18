On Stage

Vanessa Collier, a rising star in the blues world, who just won a 2019 Blues Music Award in May for "Best Instrumentalist-Horn," will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St.

• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Summer Shorts Group A starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and July 26, followed by Group B at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and July 27, at Trinity Centre, 501 W. Fifth St. Summer Shorts feature the work of playwrights from around the world, directed and acted by a variety of local artists. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 students. For tickets or discount information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.