• Improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and master hypnotist Asad Mecci will perform HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at 8 p.m. Friday at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis. The four or five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters. Colin Mochrie will initiate and manipulate those under hypnosis himself and turn the show into an improv extravaganza. For tickets, visit www.owensborotickets.com or calling the RiverPark Center Box Office at 270-678-2787.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s “The Sons of The Prophet” dinner preview begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Tickets to the dinner preview are $30 ($22.50 for members of TWO).
Regular performances start at 7:30 Friday, Saturday, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 16 at Trinity Centre. Advance tickets are $18 for adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door.
Tickets may be obtained by calling 270-683-5333 or online at www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents Owensboro’s Got Talent at 7 p.m. on March 7, 14 and 21 at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. All talent acts are welcome. Performers selected to advance will appear in the grand finale at 7 p.m. on March 28.
Adults and children may compete. Grand prize is $1,000; runner-up awards are $500 and $250. To register or for more information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Theatre Workkshop of Owensboro’s Drama Club will begin noon Saturday for students of grades 3-6 at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Students will meet every other Saturday through May 23 to learn about theatre games, scene work, monologues, make-up and costumes.
Cost: $75. To register, call The TWO Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 270-683-5333.
