• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents Owensboro’s Got Talent at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and March 21 at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. All talent acts are welcome. Performers selected to advance will appear in the grand finale at 7 p.m. on March 28.
Adults and children may compete. Grand prize is $1,000; runner-up awards are $500 and $250. To register or for more information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• "Dear Edwina Jr." will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 15 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
The story of a young girl and her weekly ADVICE-A-PALOOZA column will be performed by young actors ages 6 to 16. Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
