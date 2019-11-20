• The 43rd Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees exhibition is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food are on display. Admission: $3 adults; $2 children.
• 97XFest presents Black Stone Cherry and The LACS with special guest, The Josephines, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: $50 VIP; $30 general admission (pre-event sale); $40 general admission (day of show). A limited number of VIP tickets include early entry to the show at 6 p.m., VIP cash bar and a commemorative cup. All tickets are standing room only.
Fans are encouraged to come early for the 97XFest Live Battle of the Bands Pre-Party from 6 to 7 p.m. inside the Owensboro Convention Center lobby.
Tickets on sale at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees may apply to all ticket sales.
