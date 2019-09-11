• The Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party is from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on the outdoor stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Performers include Dustbowl Revival, Scythian, Rumpke Mountain Boys and Hogslop String Band.
Ticket holders will have access to lawn seating in the outdoor stage space to take in the sights and sounds of the air show. At the conclusion of the air show, music begins on the outdoor stage and
continues into the evening. Food vendors, outdoor bar stations, and concessions are available throughout the event. The movie Top Gun also runs continuously during the air show in the Hall of Fame's theatre for ticket holders.
VIP experience is also available. VIP ticket holders have access to the third floor Independence Bank Event Room. A catered meal and hors d'oeuvres are included with the VIP option. Group rates for VIP tickets are available via corporate sponsorship. For more information about sponsorship, please call 270-926-7891.
Lawn seating tickets (bring your own chairs) are $15 each for the full day including air show viewing, movie and concert. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult lawn ticket holder are free. VIP tickets are $200 each. Gates open at noon.
• Sense and Sensibility will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets in advance are $18 or adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.
