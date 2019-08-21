• Theatre Worksop of Owensboro's Front of House Workshop starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Register at 270-685-5333, email theatreworkshop.org or at the door. Refreshments provided.
• Riverfront Live starts at 7 p.m. Friday on the Riverfront Stage at the Holiday Inn Riverfront Owensboro & Burger Theory's patio, 701 W. First St. The event is free and open to the public. Features regional and local talent.
• Auditions for the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra are from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at OSY, 211 E. Second St. Perform two major scales and a chromatic scale of your choice, along with two short prepared pieces of your choosing. There will also be a brief sight-reading example. Rehearsals begin Monday. Contact Conductor Tom Stites at tom_stites@hotmail.com to arrange your audition or to ask any questions. Audition times are reserved in 10-minute slots.
There is no audition required for membership in the String Orchestra. A student interested in joining the String Orchestra must have a recommendation from their school orchestra director or private teacher - if no school program exists in their school. It is preferred that a student have a minimum of two years of training before joining. A student interested in joining the String Orchestra should have their recommendations for membership sent to Greg Olson at GregOlson@TheOSO.com.
• John Conlee will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 p.m., and exhibits will available for pre-show touring.
Tickets - John Conlee, $42-$57; Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, $20.50. For more information, contact 270-926-7891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.