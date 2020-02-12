• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s “The Sons of The Prophet” performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
Advance tickets are $18 for adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. Tickets may be obtained by calling 270-683-5333 or online at www.theatreworkshop.org.
• “Finding Neverland” will be presented 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Tickets range from $47-$67.50 and can be purchased at www.owensborotickets.com.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents Owensboro’s Got Talent at 7 p.m. on March 7, 14 and 21 at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. All talent acts are welcome. Performers selected to advance will appear in the grand finale at 7 p.m. on March 28.
Adults and children may compete. Grand prize is $1,000; runner-up awards are $500 and $250. To register or for more information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
