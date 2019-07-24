• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Summer Shorts Group A starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Group B at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Centre, 501 W. Fifth St. Summer Shorts feature the work of playwrights from around the world, directed and acted by a variety of local artists. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 students. For tickets or discount information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Live on the Banks, a free outdoor concert series is from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Overlook Stage at Smothers Park and the Allen Street Pavilion. The will feature local and regional performing artists and is open to all ages.
• The Lost River Sessions LIVE featuring Ian Noe start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors, bar and concessions open at 5 p.m. Exhibits will available for pre-show touring. For tickets, call the box office at 270-926-7891.
•Mamma Mia! presented by Encore Musicals will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Cost: $15-$25. For more information, contact RiverPark Center Box Office at 270-687-2770.
• Five Owensboro Dance Theatre Company members and two staff members spent a week in downtown Chicago attending classes, seminars and performing at the internationally recognized professional company, Giordano Dance Chicago.
Classes included Giordano Jazz techniques and repertoire taught by artistic director Nan Giordano and their professional company members. The girls also experience ballet floor barre with Homer Bryant, a former principal dancer with the world-renowned Dance Theater of Harlem. Hip hop, broadway dance and ballroom classes were also taught to the girls.
Also attending were Joy Johnson, managing artistic director, and Jennie Boggess, program development director, and dancers Abby Hagan, Ava Hyland, Nicole Johnson, Anna Manqueros and Payton McCollam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.