• King Lear, a production of Owensboro Theatre Alliance, in collaboration with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at TWO's Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St.
For tickets, call the Box Office at 270-683-5333 or visit the website at www.theatreworkshop.org. Tickets in advance are $18 for adults, $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door.
