• Raelee Tutt, 11, received a full scholarship to BellaMoxi Convention and Competition Nationals for summer of 2020 in New York City. Another team member Zaylor Murphy, 9, received a half scholarship to a Regional Convention and Competition in 2021.
The scholarships were presented in January at the BellaMoxi Competition and Convention in Bowling Green. The competition team dancers from Johnson’s Dance Studio were awarded their scholarships based on teacher recommendations during the convention classes.
