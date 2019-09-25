• Mandolin Orange will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Bar and concessions will open at 5 p.m., and exhibits will be available for pre-show touring. Woodward Theatre opens at 6 p.m. Bundle museum admission with your tickets for a discounted rate. Tickets: $25-$30. For tickets or more information, visit www.bluegrasshall.org.
• Step back into the roaring 1920s with Death of a Gangster, a murder mystery dinner, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. The event features a buffet dinner and a live, interactive experience of solving a murder crime. Attire: Casual or mafia wedding. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails. Ticket info: $69 per person or two for $120. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. For more information, call 270-687-8800.
