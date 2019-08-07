• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents "The Importance of Being Earnest" 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
Tickets: $12 adults; $9 students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For more information, visit http://www.theatreworkshop.org/.
• Lanham Brothers Jamboree Fiddle Extravaganza, featuring David Morris, Mackenzie Bell, Mark and Emily Shelton, Skylar Lanham, and the Footstompin Express Cloggers, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This show will be taped for public television. Bar and concessions will be open, and exhibits will be available for pre-show touring. Tickets: $15-20. For tickets or for more information, visit www.bluegrasshall.org.
• Owensboro Symphony's 32nd annual Concert on the Lawn starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St. Arrive early for family fun and activities beginning at 5:30 p.m.
This is a free public event with options to reserve table, chairs and dinner for 8 people for $275 or just a table and eight chairs for $125. Individual meals (no seating) can be reserved for $20 a person. RSVP by Aug. 12 by calling the symphony at 270-684-0661, extension 111.
