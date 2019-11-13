• The Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
The musical journey celebrates holiday classics combining gospel, jazz, soul, Motown rhythms and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band.
