Owensboro Dance Theater selected the following as Lambs for the annual upcoming performance of "The Nutcracker": Molly Sandefur, back row, from left, Avery Burden, Jalayla Huguely, Katie Kenny, Lillie Kate Bodne, Madilyn Piecul, Zaylor Murphy, Cathrine Ray, Kate Young; front row, Isabella Griffin, Piper Cart, Caroline Wathen, Elizabeth Hall, Amelia Calhoun, Reed Burton and Maggie Taylor.

• The Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.

The musical journey celebrates holiday classics combining gospel, jazz, soul, Motown rhythms and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band.

