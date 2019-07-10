• Music lovers are invited from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday to the Riverfront Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro & Burger Theory's patio. Riverfront Live is free and open to the public. Features regional and local talent. For more information, check out the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront Facebook page.
• Live on the Banks is from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Overlook Stage at Smothers Park and the Allen Street pavilion. "LOB" is a free, family event, open to the public and is for all ages.
